Charlotte Checkers hang on to beat Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose opened a season high eight game homestand on a losing note.

The Moose suffered a 4-3 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday at MTS Centre. The Moose are now without a victory in their last three games.

“If you don’t have the puck, make sure you’re in a position to defend and to be hard to play against.” said head coach Pascal Vincent. “We were at times, but not enough.”

The two teams combined to score five goals in the opening period as Charlotte took a 3-2 lead to the dressing room. They each found the net once in the second period but there was no scoring in the final frame as the Checkers hung on for the one goal victory.

“We got a lot of pucks to the net and didn’t get too many bounces.” Brandon Tanev said. “We got off a little bit there, and took the foot off a little bit the pedal, and they kind of jumped on us.”

Moose defenceman Kevin Czuczman had a three point night including one goal and two assists. Brendan Lemieux and Patrice Cormier had the other goals for Manitoba.

“We didn’t manage the puck that well.” Czuczman said. “We turned the puck over and we were careless at times. I don’t know what it is. It’s our achilles heel right off the break there. After a road trip like that you got to find a way to take care of home ice.”

The AHL Player of the Week Kyle Connor had his six game goal scoring streak snapped. He scored 10 goals over his previous six games.

Lucas Wallmark, Connor Brickley, Andrew Miller and Danny Kristo all got pucks behind Eric Comrie. Comrie finished with 23 saves as the Moose outshot the Checkers 38-27.

“We made a few poor plays in the D-zone and it resulted in pucks in the back of our net.” said Lemieux. “There was some sticks that needed to get picked up and they made a couple high tips and sometimes that’s just the way it goes. You got to bounce back.”

Manitoba Bisons goalie Byron Spriggs was brought in as an emergency replacement for Charlotte. He dressed as the backup to Daniel Altshuller who stopped 35 of 38 shots.

JC Lipon had to leave the game after blocking a shot.

Jimmy Lodge, Scott Glennie and Darren Kramer were among the Moose players who sat out.

The two teams will play the rematch on Friday beginning at 7:00 pm.

