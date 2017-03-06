Manitoba Moose Kyle Connor tops in AHL the past 7 days

WINNIPEG – It was a week to remember for Winnipeg Jets prospect and Manitoba Moose forward Kyle Connor.

Connor is playing the best hockey of his young professional career and on Monday he was selected as the AHL Player Of The Week.

Connor, 20, recorded six goals and two assists in the four games last week. He now has 10 goals in just the last six games to take over the team’s goal scoring lead with 18 goals on the campaign.

The former University of Michigan star will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Moose home game.

Connor started his first professional season with the Jets and appeared in 19 games before being assigned to the Moose. He has 31 points in 38 AHL games since being demoted.

The Moose begin an eight game homestand on Thursday when they play host to the Charlotte Checkers in the first of back to back games.

The Moose also announced on Monday the team has released forward Bryan Moore from his professional tryout agreement after appearing in two games over the weekend.

