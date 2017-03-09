Man not seen since Fort McMurray wildfire located safe: RCMP

A man whose family said they hadn’t seen him since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray last May has been found alive and well.

Last week, Alberta RCMP asked for help finding Charles Bastien, who they said was reported to have been living in a camp outside Fort McMurray but hadn’t contacted his family since the massive

fire.

Cpl. Erika Laird says investigators have located him and he is safe, but wouldn’t give any other details due to privacy.

She says they spoke to people who had contact with Bastien since the evacuation and they said he made it out safely. But police still didn’t know where the 55-year-old was until Thursday.

The wildfire forced the evacuation of 80,000 people and approximately 2,400 structures were damaged or destroyed.