Alberta wildfire
March 9, 2017 2:53 pm

Man not seen since Fort McMurray wildfire located safe: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

A convoy of evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta drive past wildfires that are still burning out of control as they leave the city Saturday, May 7, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

A man whose family said they hadn’t seen him since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray last May has been found alive and well.

Last week, Alberta RCMP asked for help finding Charles Bastien, who they said was reported to have been living in a camp outside Fort McMurray but hadn’t contacted his family since the massive
fire.

READ MORE: Oilsands work camp destroyed by Fort McMurray wildfire as flames threaten other sites 

Cpl. Erika Laird says investigators have located him and he is safe, but wouldn’t give any other details due to privacy.

She says they spoke to people who had contact with Bastien since the evacuation and they said he made it out safely. But police still didn’t know where the 55-year-old was until Thursday.

The wildfire forced the evacuation of 80,000 people and approximately 2,400 structures were damaged or destroyed.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta wildfire
Fort McMurray
Fort McMurray Wildfire
Missing Man
Wood Buffalo
Wood Buffalo RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News