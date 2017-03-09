Weather
March 9, 2017 11:50 am

Southwestern Manitoba sees 31 straight hours of blizzard, 41 cm of snow

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Massive snow drifts left behind after the blizzard in Crystal City, Manitoba.

Becky Reimer/submitted
A A

WINNIPEG — As the massive winter storm starts to leave the province, many Manitobans are left shovelling their way out.

There were blizzard warnings around much of the province on Monday and Tuesday.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada released a summery of the storm totals at that point.

According to Environment Canada, Brandon, Man., dealt with 31 straight hours of blizzard conditions where visibility was 400 metres or less, received 41 cm of snow and had peak wind gusts at 87 km/h.

Story continues below

The heaviest snowfall and win gusts were in northern Manitoba. Churchillm Man., had 19 straight hours of blizzard conditions – and it’s not over yet. These blizzard conditions could also persists through Thursday night.

Snowfall totals

Lynn Lake: 67 cm

Thompson: 50 cm

Flin Flon: 45 com

Brandon: 41 com

Swan River: 38 com

Durban: 38 cm

The Pas: 36 cm

Churchill: 30 cm

Oak Lake: 25 cm

Dauphin: 22 cm

Boissevain: 20 cm

Gillam: 20 cm

Berens River: 16 cm

Norway House: 10 cm

Locations with blizzard conditions

Brandon: 31 hours

Gillam: 23 hours

Churchill: 19 hours

Berens River: 19 hours

Lynn Lake: 11 hours

Dauphin: 9 hours

Thompson: seven hours

 Strongest wind gusts

Churchill: 105 km/h

George Island: 102 km/h

Brandon: 87 km/h

Berens River: 87 km/h

Morden: 87 km/h

Gretna: 87 km/h

Oak Point: 87 km/h

Deerwood: 85 km/h

Thompson: 85 km/h

Gillam: 85 km/h

Shoal Lake: 83 km/h

Melita: 83 km/h

Emerson: 83 km/h

Winnipeg: 83 km/h

Portage la Prairie: 81 km/h

Pilot Mound: 80 km/h

Sprague: 80 km/h

The Pas: 78 km/h

Tadoule: 76 km/h

Flin Flon: 74 km/h

Lynn Lake: 72 km/h

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba Blizzard
manitoba snow
Manitoba Storm
MBstorm
northern manitoba blizzard
northern manitoba storm
southern Manitoba blizzard
southern manitoba storm
southern Manitoba weather
Winnipeg weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News