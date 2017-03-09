Southwestern Manitoba sees 31 straight hours of blizzard, 41 cm of snow

WINNIPEG — As the massive winter storm starts to leave the province, many Manitobans are left shovelling their way out.

There were blizzard warnings around much of the province on Monday and Tuesday.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada released a summery of the storm totals at that point.

According to Environment Canada, Brandon, Man., dealt with 31 straight hours of blizzard conditions where visibility was 400 metres or less, received 41 cm of snow and had peak wind gusts at 87 km/h.

The heaviest snowfall and win gusts were in northern Manitoba. Churchillm Man., had 19 straight hours of blizzard conditions – and it’s not over yet. These blizzard conditions could also persists through Thursday night.

Snowfall totals

Lynn Lake: 67 cm

Thompson: 50 cm

Flin Flon: 45 com

Brandon: 41 com

Swan River: 38 com

Durban: 38 cm

The Pas: 36 cm

Churchill: 30 cm

Oak Lake: 25 cm

Dauphin: 22 cm

Boissevain: 20 cm

Gillam: 20 cm

Berens River: 16 cm

Norway House: 10 cm

Locations with blizzard conditions

Brandon: 31 hours

Gillam: 23 hours

Churchill: 19 hours

Berens River: 19 hours

Lynn Lake: 11 hours

Dauphin: 9 hours

Thompson: seven hours

Strongest wind gusts

Churchill: 105 km/h

George Island: 102 km/h

Brandon: 87 km/h

Berens River: 87 km/h

Morden: 87 km/h

Gretna: 87 km/h

Oak Point: 87 km/h

Deerwood: 85 km/h

Thompson: 85 km/h

Gillam: 85 km/h

Shoal Lake: 83 km/h

Melita: 83 km/h

Emerson: 83 km/h

Winnipeg: 83 km/h

Portage la Prairie: 81 km/h

Pilot Mound: 80 km/h

Sprague: 80 km/h

The Pas: 78 km/h

Tadoule: 76 km/h

Flin Flon: 74 km/h

Lynn Lake: 72 km/h