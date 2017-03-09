Driver killed after going down steep embankment in Abbotsford

One man is dead after an off-road crash in Abbotsford early Thursday morning.

At around t 6:20 a.m., Abbotsford Police were called out to the scene of crash in the area of Page Road and Little Street.

They found a pickup truck with a lone deceased male driver inside.

Police say it appears the truck had left the roadway and went down a steep embankment.

APD Patrol Division officers and Collision Reconstructionists are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Abbotsford Police.