March 9, 2017
Appeal hearing begins Thursday for Alberta parents convicted in son’s meningitis death

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta’s appeal court will hear arguments Thursday on both the conviction and sentence given to a southern Alberta couple who failed to get proper medical treatment for their son, who later died of bacterial meningitis.

David and Collet Stephan were found guilty by a jury in April of last year of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 18-month-old son, Ezekiel, in 2012.

Ezekiel Stephan was 18 months old when he died of meningitis.

Prayers for Ezekiel/Facebook

The sick toddler was treated with hot peppers, garlic, onions and horseradish for several weeks and later died in a Calgary hospital.

David Stephan was sentenced to four months in jail, while Collet was given three months house arrest. The couple also received two years probation and 240 hours of community service, among other conditions.

The Stephans want the court to overturn their conviction, saying the judge’s instructions to the jury were unfair and the court should have accepted expert testimony that was excluded.

David and Collet Stephan pose with children (left to right) Enoch, 1, Ezra, 8, and Ephraim, 3, while holding a photo of Ezekiel in a family handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jill Calitz

