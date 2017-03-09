Global Edmonton nominated for 8 RTDNA Awards
Global Edmonton has been nominated for eight Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital platforms. The Prairie region awards finalists were announced on Tuesday.
Below are the eight nominations for Global Edmonton’s 2016 content, with three in the digital category and five in the television category.
Digital category:
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News: Fort McMurray wildfire
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage: Fort McMurray wildfire
In May 2016, wildfires forced about 80,000 residents of the Fort McMurray area to flee their homes. The blaze destroyed over 2,400 homes and other buildings and became one of the worst natural disaster in Canadian history. It was also the most expensive disaster in the country’s history for insurance providers. Global News provided extensive coverage of the state of emergency and its aftermath as the community, in the heart of Alberta’s oilsands, continues to rebuild to this day.
Digital Media Award (Large Market): Family Matters
In 2016, Global Edmonton launched the parenting segment Family Matters. It was meant to look at everything from sex ed to screen time and picky eating.
Television category:
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity: Brotherly Love
Quinn Phillips is nominated for her telling of a love story between two brothers that has grown through the love of their sport. She reported on the Vriend Brothers, a pair of MacEwan Griffins with two different but equally important roles.
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market): Fort McMurray wildfire
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News: Fort McMurray wildfire
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage: Fort McMurray wildfire
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary: Life School
Bob Layton is nominated for his Sept. 23 editorial in which he looked at the separation of elderly Alberta couples, including how he would feel if he was separated from his wife.
The Prairie region awards will be handed out on April 29 in Calgary.
