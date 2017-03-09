Global Edmonton nominated for 8 RTDNA Awards

Global Edmonton has been nominated for eight Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital platforms. The Prairie region awards finalists were announced on Tuesday.

Below are the eight nominations for Global Edmonton’s 2016 content, with three in the digital category and five in the television category.

Digital category:

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News: Fort McMurray wildfire

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage: Fort McMurray wildfire

In May 2016, wildfires forced about 80,000 residents of the Fort McMurray area to flee their homes. The blaze destroyed over 2,400 homes and other buildings and became one of the worst natural disaster in Canadian history. It was also the most expensive disaster in the country’s history for insurance providers. Global News provided extensive coverage of the state of emergency and its aftermath as the community, in the heart of Alberta’s oilsands, continues to rebuild to this day.

Read some of the stories below:

All of Fort McMurray evacuated as wildfire intensifies

Fort McMurray wildfire: Residents take to social media as situation intensifies

Fort McMurray wildfire: Where to go if you’ve been evacuated

Watch some of the videos from Global News’ Fort McMurray wildfire coverage below:

Powerful video captures resident’s escape from Fort McMurray wildfire 00:34 Powerful video captures resident’s escape from Fort McMurray wildfire 01:16 Rachel Notley says province not planning to declare a state of emergency yet over Fort Mac fires 00:38 ‘We are here, we are strong: regional fire chief gives emotional update on Fort McMurray wildfire 01:15 Fort McMurray wildfires expected to be worse today then they were Tuesday: officials 01:13 Fort McMurray wildfire: How Canadians can help 02:00 Fort McMurray wildfire evacuees arrive in Lac La Biche 01:20 PM Trudeau explains how Canadians across the country can help people in Fort McMurray 00:46 Fort McMurray wildfire: Albertans offering food, shelter to residents fleeing fire 01:16 Mulcair: Fort McMurray will need ‘a lot of help’ in cleanup efforts 01:48 Fort McMurray wildfire: Emergency crews search fire zone, no casualties found 02:18 Edmonton evacuation centre opens to Fort McMurray residents 00:35 Notley: Fort McMurray evacuation larger than Slave Lake in 2011 03:26 Wood Buffalo municipality spokesperson: Fort McMurray is comparable to a war zone 00:55 Prime Minister Trudeau pledges ‘total support’ of federal government to combat Fort McMurray wildfire 03:22 Fort McMurray fire update: Blazing heat, strong wind expected to hinder emergency crews 01:45 Massive wildfire in Fort McMurray prompts largest fire evacuation in Alberta’s history 00:59 Fort McMurray wildfire: Video captures audio of emergency crews struggling to contain blaze 01:31 Abandoned vehicles, houses on fire line routes out of Fort McMurray 00:53 Fort McMurray residents battle thick smoke during evacuation 01:41 Fires spread too quickly forcing Fort McMurray evacuation

Digital Media Award (Large Market): Family Matters

In 2016, Global Edmonton launched the parenting segment Family Matters. It was meant to look at everything from sex ed to screen time and picky eating.

Read about some of the stories below:

Family Matters: an update on stories that resonated with you

View one of the Family Matters videos below:



Television category:

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity: Brotherly Love

Quinn Phillips is nominated for her telling of a love story between two brothers that has grown through the love of their sport. She reported on the Vriend Brothers, a pair of MacEwan Griffins with two different but equally important roles.

Watch the story below:

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market): Fort McMurray wildfire

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News: Fort McMurray wildfire

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage: Fort McMurray wildfire

Watch below: Global News thanks the people of Fort McMurray for sharing their stories with grace and courage, and helping our crews cover the wildfire.

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary: Life School

Bob Layton is nominated for his Sept. 23 editorial in which he looked at the separation of elderly Alberta couples, including how he would feel if he was separated from his wife.

Watch Bob Layton’s editorial below:

The Prairie region awards will be handed out on April 29 in Calgary.