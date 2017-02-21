Family Matters: an update on stories that resonated with you

When I became a mother, I entered into two new relationships: one with the wee man who would come to dominate my life. The other, with a partner who was there for me at all hours but often left me confused.

His name was Google.

I hit him up when the wee man ran a fever and was sobbing at 3 a.m. I reached out to him when I found myself needing backup about a parenting decision. I even asked him about the best super foods to blend in pureed baby food. Google was always available but intense.

So much information. So many opinions. My friend and fellow mat-leaver, news producer Christine Meadows, felt the same way. In a short period of time, we resolved two things: we would learn to trust our guts and when the time came to return to work, we would attempt to build an information house for new parents – a source of parenting articles that mined the expertise of researchers, psychologists, parenting coaches and parents.

A year has passed and we have dabbled in everything from picky eating and over-scheduled kids to infertility and child sexual abuse. We hope this segment makes you feel a little more informed and a lot more empowered.

Read below for updates on some of the Family Matters stories that resonated most with our viewers.

Surrogacy:

Watch below: In November, Global News interviewed Daly Parfieniuk about her decision to become a surrogate.

So, how did it feel to “give her away?”

Alberta surrogate Daly Parfieniuk hears the question often, yet it still makes her cringe every time.

“I feel good! Everything just – life goes on now.”

On Dec. 2, Parfieniuk gave birth to a 6 lb 15 oz baby girl for an international couple. The couple chose Albertina as the baby’s middle name to honour her Alberta roots. They stayed for a month and then flew back home to start their new life.

Watch below: Parfieniuk reflects on the experience.

READ MORE: ‘I’m lucky I’m able to’: Alberta surrogate describes carrying another couple’s child

Starting Over:

Watch below: In June, Global News interviewed Sarah Hendricks about overcoming a meth addiction to provide her unborn son with a better life.

Sarah Hendricks is now a social work student at MacEwan University in Edmonton. Her son is now two years old and goes to daycare while she pursues her studies and a practicum at a social service agency.

Watch below: Global News asked her for her advice to young people struggling with the issues she overcame, such as addiction and homelessness.

READ MORE: ‘He’s my angel’: Edmonton woman reveals how motherhood helped her overcome meth addiction

Support for Grieving Parents:

Watch below: In October, Airdrie mother Sarah Cormier raised concerns about a lack of financial support for parents who lose a baby unexpectedly. Her maternity benefit was terminated three days after her infant daughter’s funeral.

As she waits for the private member’s motion to come up on the agenda in Ottawa, Sarah Cormier has ongoing fundraisers for parents who have lost babies through Quinn’s Legacy Run Society – a cause named in her daughter’s honour. Cormier says funds are still available for eligible families.

Watch below: Sarah Cormier is advocating for the continuation of maternity benefits for parents who lose a baby suddenly and unexpectedly.

READ MORE: ‘Babies don’t just die’: Alberta parents say partial phase out of SIDS causing confusion and pain

Hazel’s Heroes:

Watch below: Last summer, Calgary mother Gillian Hatto launched a fundraising campaign to set up a grief retreat for parents who lose a baby suddenly and unexpectedly. For Hatto, the cause was deeply personal.

Hatto has scheduled the first Hazel’s Heroes retreat in Kananaskis, specifically for mothers, this May. She hopes to make the retreat an annual event. For more details visit Hazel’s Heroes.

Watch below: Gillian Hatto will host her first retreat for bereaved parents this spring.

READ MORE: ‘I just felt so alone’: Alberta mother fundraising for retreat for parents who lose young children

As we enter year two of Family Matters, we are exploring new opportunities to unpack parenting topics in new ways. (We’ll keep you posted!) In the meantime, we love to hear from you. Send us your story ideas on Facebook (Laurel Gregory), Twitter (@LGregoryGlobal) or at laurel.gregory@globalnews.ca.