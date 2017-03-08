Man in hospital after jumping over railing, falling 9 metres: Toronto police

A man is in serious condition after falling about nine metres when he jumped over a railing while reportedly being chased in downtown Toronto, police said.

Toronto police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to the Blue Jays Way and Front Street West area just after 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials weren’t able to say where exactly the man fell, but paramedics took the man to St. Michael’s Hospital with multiple injuries.

UPDATE – INVESTIGATION

Front & Blue Jays Way, anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to call @TPS52Div #425019 ^cb — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 9, 2017

Police said officers are investigating the incident and weren’t able to confirm the circumstances regarding the reported chase.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 52 Division at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.