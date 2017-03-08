RCMP investigate possible shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP officers are on the hunt for a suspect believed to be involved in a possible shooting Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m., RCMP were called to a report of a disturbance at an apartment near 138 Street and 73 Avenue, close to the Newton Wave Pool.

Police say it was initially reported that a firearm was involved, however upon attendance, it was determined the parties are known to each other and there was an imitation firearm at the home.

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say the incident is still under investigation and so far, no arrests have been made.

They say there is no risk to the public.

More to come.