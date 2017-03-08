Crime
Violent schoolyard fight caught on camera, Edmonton police investigating

WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton police are investigating after this video of a girl being punched, verbally assaulted and having her head smashed into a wall was posted online. (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A vicious fight between several teenage girls in an Edmonton schoolyard is being investigated by police.

A short video posted to Instagram earlier this week shows at least four girls involved in a confrontation.

In the video, two of the girls corner a third girl. One punches, slaps, and yells at the victim before the other girl punches the victim in the head, slamming her head up against a stone wall. The fourth girl stands nearby laughing and smiling.

Story continues below

Edmonton police confirmed it is investigating, but did not provide any other details.

Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson Brad Stromberg said they are aware of an altercation involving students at an Edmonton school. He said it happened outside of school hours when schools were closed.

“We are always concerned for the safety of our students — regardless of whether or not it’s a school day,” Stromberg said in an email to Global News.

“As Edmonton Police Service is involved, Edmonton Public Schools isn’t able to contribute to any public conversation surrounding the incident,” he added.

It’s not known when the fight happened or what triggered it.

By Wednesday morning the video had been viewed more than 67,000 times.

