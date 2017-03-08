Saskatoon housing starts trend downward in February: CMHC

New housing starts trended downward in Saskatoon during February according to new numbers released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

CMHC reported on Wednesday there were 88 total housing starts for the month, down 34 per cent from 133 in February 2016.

READ MORE: New housing starts down in Saskatoon during January: CMHC

Construction started on 68 single-detach homes and 20 multi-family units.

Total starts for the year are down 46 per cent from the same period last year, 147 so far in 2017 compared to 273 last year.

CMHC has previously reported that Saskatoon’s housing market is problematic due to strong evidence of overbuilding.