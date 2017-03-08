Canada
Yorkton RCMP searching for suspicious man who approach woman at Parkland College

Man allegedly makes inappropriate comments to woman at Parkland College in Yorkton, Sask.

Police are looking for a suspicious man who approached a woman in Yorkton, Sask.

Investigators said he approached a woman at Parkland College on Monday at around 11:50 a.m. CT.

He then allegedly made inappropriate comments to her.

Surveillance photos of the man have been released.

He is described as being in his 20s, five-foot five with a slim build and red/brown facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and black baggy pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Yorkton Municipal RCMP at 306-786-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

