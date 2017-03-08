Yorkton RCMP searching for suspicious man who approach woman at Parkland College

Police are looking for a suspicious man who approached a woman in Yorkton, Sask.

Investigators said he approached a woman at Parkland College on Monday at around 11:50 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Teacher in Estevan, Sask., faces sexual assault charges involving teen girls

He then allegedly made inappropriate comments to her.

Surveillance photos of the man have been released.

He is described as being in his 20s, five-foot five with a slim build and red/brown facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and black baggy pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Yorkton Municipal RCMP at 306-786-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.