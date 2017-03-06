Teacher in Estevan, Sask., faces sexual assault charges involving teen girls

Police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual assault and other offences involving three teen girls in southeastern Saskatchewan.

The Estevan Police Service says the man is a teacher at Estevan Comprehensive School, which includes students from Grades 9 through 12.

Police say they began investigating last month after being contacted by the South East Cornerstone Public School Division (SECPSD).

Police say a suspect was arrested on Friday after officers executed several search warrants.

Troy Ruzicka, who is 42, also faces sexual assault, child luring, sexual exploitation, and child pornography charges.

He was being held in custody pending a court appearance in Estevan.

On Monday, the SECPSD released a statement saying it was co-operating fully with Estevan Police Services regarding the investigation.

“Allegations brought forward were immediately forwarded to EPS and all appropriate procedures have been followed,” Lynn Little, the SECPSD director of education said in the statement.

“The individual involved is not at work.”

Little also said the priority of the SECPSD is “always on the safety of students and staff.”

With files from Christa Dao