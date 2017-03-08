Laval fire heavily damages nightclub

A fire has heavily damaged Soouund Club & Lounge located on Boulevard Curé-Labelle in Laval.

According to Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova, the flames were first noticed around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire has since been extinguished, but Di Genova said that based on the amount of damage arson is suspected.

Arson fire in "Soouund Club & Lounge" on Curé-Labelle, in Laval. No injuries, no suspects for now. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/2poBJiZ18e — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) March 8, 2017

Nobody was injured and an investigation is ongoing.