March 8, 2017 8:46 am
Updated: March 8, 2017 8:55 am

Laval fire heavily damages nightclub

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A fire has heavily damaged Soouund Lounge in Laval. Police suspect it could be a case of arson, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

A fire has heavily damaged Soouund Club & Lounge located on Boulevard Curé-Labelle in Laval.

According to Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova, the flames were first noticed around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire has since been extinguished, but Di Genova said that based on the amount of damage arson is suspected.

Nobody was injured and an investigation is ongoing.

