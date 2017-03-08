Laval fire heavily damages nightclub

A fire has heavily damaged Soouund Club & Lounge located on Boulevard Curé-Labelle in Laval.
According to Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova, the flames were first noticed around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The fire has since been extinguished, but Di Genova said that based on the amount of damage arson is suspected.
Nobody was injured and an investigation is ongoing.
