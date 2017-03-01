Crime
Laval police warn of pickpockets in various restaurants

On the surveillance video provided by Laval police, a suspect is seen sitting at a table.

Laval police are warning residents to watch out for pickpockets.

Officials say over a hundred thefts have taken place in various Laval restaurants over the last nine months.

According to a Laval police press release, the suspects target people’s jackets or handbags left on the back of chairs in order to commit fraud.

He reaches behind his chair into what appears to be the jacket of another patron.

Once appearing to retrieve the item, the suspect leaves.

Laval police ask for anyone with information to call 450-662 INFO (4636).

