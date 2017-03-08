Crime
March 8, 2017 7:14 am

ATM stolen during break in at north Edmonton pizza place

By Online Journalist  Global News

An ATM was stolen during a break and enter at Capital Pizza (144 Avenue and 76 Street) in north Edmonton early Wednesday morning. March 8, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
An ATM was stolen during an early morning robbery at a north Edmonton restaurant.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was used to smash into the front doors of Capital Pizza on 144 Avenue and 76 Street.

The robbers then took away the ATM that was inside the building.

Edmonton police said they’re still looking for the suspects. There’s no word on a damage estimate yet.

Dave Carels, Global News

