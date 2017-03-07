Wildrose distances itself from campus group that equated feminism with cancer

Alberta’s Wildrose party is distancing itself from a campus club that used the Wildrose name and logo on an email that equated feminism with cancer.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean says the University of Calgary group named Wildrose on Campus was never officially recognized by the party despite using its logo and wordmark.

He says the party has now informed the club by letter to stop doing so.

It comes a day after the campus group fired its communication director for sending out an email advertising the upcoming screening of a movie extolling men’s rights.

The email invited people to the screening by saying that feminism is cancer.

Jean said the email was inappropriate, but Alberta’s NDP government says it’s another example of a party that displays intolerance toward women and minorities.