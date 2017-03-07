Alberta government says new Edmonton apartment building exemplifies its commitment to families

The Alberta government says investment in an Edmonton apartment building is an example of its commitment to focus on building and renewing infrastructure projects that put families first.

Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson and Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason toured Parkdale II apartments which is under construction on 83 Street and 113 Avenue.

The province said about 230 people will live in the 70 unit apartment building when it is complete.

“Parkdale is proof that investing in capital projects makes a real difference in the lives of Albertans. Our investments in infrastructure ensure all Albertans have improved access to health care, education, affordable housing and social services, while stimulating economic activity and supporting jobs,” Mason said.

Sigurdson said the apartment building is part of $14 million the government is putting up for affordable housing in Parkdale and for the Capital Region Housing Corp., which will manage the building.

Alberta has promised to spend nearly $1.2 billion on affordable housing projects over the next five years.

“As a social worker for over 25 years, I know the more people have affordable housing the better they are able to have stable employment, which in turn means more people supporting local economies,” Sigurdson said.

Since Nov. 30, 2016, there have been 324 major capital projects started in Alberta at a cost of at least $5 million, the province said. It includes 146 school projects and 40 seniors and housing projects, including Parkdale.

“As we move forward on the 2017 Capital Plan, which will be released along with Budget 2017 on March 16, I can confirm that capital investment by this government will continue to support jobs, stimulate the economy and focus on making lives better for Albertans,” Mason said.

Parkdale II is expected to be open this fall.