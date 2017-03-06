Jimmy Buffett opening Margaritaville retirement communities

Jimmy Buffett has plans to create retirement communities inspired by his classic hit, Margaritaville, and the themed chain of restaurants and resorts.

According to the website for Latitude Margaritaville, the first of the communities is planned for Daytona Beach, Fla., and residents have to be aged “55 and better.”

“It’s always been that happy place in your mind, the spirit of adventure in your soul. It’s the state of mind when it all comes together in one of life’s perfect moments. When your mind wanders to this paradise, why not follow it home?” the website reads.

“We have heard your call… Minto Communities and Margaritaville welcome you to Latitude Margaritaville! Inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife. With Minto’s 60 years of experience developing award-winning, master-planned communities and building quality homes for over 80,000 families, innovative new homes are a given.”

The retirement communities promise an “escape to the place where fun and relaxation meet. Escape to island-inspired living as you grow older, but not up. Escape to Latitude Margaritaville.”

The website promises that more locations will be coming soon.

Buffett has teamed up with development company Minto Communities on the project.

“It’s going to be a very fun place,” Minto vice president Bill Bullock told ABC News of the project. “We expect our first residents to be living in the community by late summer of 2018.” Bullock claims that there have already been over 10,000 registrants in the first two weeks of offers.

The $1 billion project that is expected to feature 7,000 2- and 3-bedroom homes.

Bullock said the 2 or 3-bedroom homes, which feature a den and garages in the golf cart-friendly community, will start in “the very low $200,000s to $350,000.”

This is an exciting year for Buffett as The Jimmy Buffett musical is making its world premiere this year in California and will make stops in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago before docking on Broadway.

Escape to Margaritaville combines Buffett’s tunes with an original story by writers Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, and will start onstage in May 2017 at La Jolla Playhouse.

With files from The Associated Press