Calgary man charged with impaired driving after Deerfoot crash injures 3

A man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail early Sunday morning.

A Subaru Impreza was heading in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes near the Beddington Trail exit when it slammed into a Honda Civic with three women inside it, police said.

Police said the 30-year-old driver of the Honda and her two passengers remained in serious condition in hospital Monday afternoon.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured. He was arrested at the scene.

Khoa Dang Nguyen, 29, is charged with three counts each of driving over the legal limit, impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Traffic Section at 403-567-4000. The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Kim Smith