Man arrested for impaired driving after Deerfoot crash seriously injures three people

Three women are in hospital with serious injuries and a 29-year-old man is in custody for impaired driving following a head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A Subaru Impreza was heading in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes near the Beddington Trail exit when it slammed into another car with three women onboard, according to Sgt. David DenTandt with the Calgary Police Service’s Traffic Unit.

“The driver of the Impreza was arrested at the scene for impaired driving and taken to the district office for processing,” DenTandt said. “I’m not sure which exit he got onto to end up the wrong way but alcohol does that.”

The 29-year-old driver of the Impreza was alone in the car at the time.

“The offender was uninjured and not treated by EMS,” DenTandt said.

Charges pending against 29yo driver who police say was impaired & heading in wrong direction on Deerfoot. His car now being towed away. #yyc pic.twitter.com/b76epQ23yP
— Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) March 5, 2017

In the Honda Civic, a woman sitting in the backseat, in her mid-20s, was brought to hospital in life-threatening condition with injuries to her head, Stuart Brideaux with Calgary EMS said.

The woman in the front seat, in her early-40s, had injuries to her arm, chest and leg. The driver, in her early-30s, had pelvis and leg injuries.

Deerfoot Trail northbound between McKnight Boulevard and Beddington Trail was closed to traffic for several hours Sunday morning.

Numerous charges are expected to be laid against the 29-year-old driver.