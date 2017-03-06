Blowing snow, cold temperatures make for slippery Edmonton commute

After a bit of a break from the snow and cold weather through much of February, winter came back with a vengeance over the weekend.

Blowing snow and chilly temperatures made for a slippery commute in the city Monday morning.

Between 6 a.m. and about 10:20 a.m., Edmonton police were called to five hit-and-run collisions, four injury collisions and 30 crashes that involved property damage.

Hit & run collisions: 5

Injury collisions: 4

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said it’ll be cold all week, with sporadic flurries most days.

Arctic air will keep temperatures in the Capital Region in the -10 C to -15 C range, with wind chills in the -20 to -30 range all week, Beyer said Monday.

“We’re expecting that cold to be met with light flurries,” he said.

“If you’re travelling in central Alberta this week, be prepared for reduced visibility due to snow, icy conditions and dangerous wind chills – especially in the morning hours.”

Snowfall totals throughout the Capital Region over the weekend varied, with the average being about 10 centimetres. The Edmonton International Airport saw 8.6 cm of snow over the weekend.

