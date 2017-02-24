The snow race is on: Vancouver’s snowfall total for this winter could soon surpass Edmonton’s

Edmontonians indulge in their fair share of schadenfreude, particularly when it comes to Alberta’s largest city.

Sure, it feels good for people in Alberta’s capital when the Oilers do better than the Flames, but that kind of merriment over someone else’s misfortune is nothing compared to what’s going on in Vancouver this winter.

It’s often referred to as the “wet coast,” but you might as well call Vancouver the “white coast” this winter – it looks like the largest city in normally balmy B.C. could soon jump ahead of Alberta’s notoriously wintry capital in terms of total snowfall this winter.

READ MORE: The winter that won’t quit: Snow forecast for Metro Vancouver

Consider this: Global News meteorologists say since October, Metro Vancouver has received 63.4 centimetres of snow. That’s oh-so-close to Edmonton’s total since October: 66.6 cm.

That number is already remarkable, but for many, inverting Edmonton and Vancouver’s snow totals would be simply unfathomable… but it could happen.

READ MORE: Light snow falling and sticking in Metro Vancouver

In fact, Abbotsford, B.C. has already been walloped with 107.9 cm of the white stuff since October – that’s significantly more than Calgary, at 84.7 cm.

Interestingly, Vancouver’s snowfall totals since October have all been thanks to December and February, which saw 36 cm and 27.4 cm respectively. In October, November and January? Nothing.

Vancouver's snowfall total is creeping up to Edmonton's! Abbotsford well ahead at 108cm! #absnow #bcsnow pic.twitter.com/WR7ANHwEsP — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 24, 2017

READ MORE: B.C. residents urged to clear roofs of snow before next storm arrives

So for all Edmontonians who normally look longingly at the weather enjoyed by our western neighbours in the winter, this snowfall race is one worth watching.

Earlier this week, Albertans were lamenting what looks to be another year of government deficits while our provincial neighbours post another budget surplus. Well, just a few more snowflakes and it will be time to break out the bubbly for the ultimate revenge: getting to say, “Vancouver is nice, but I’d hate to have to deal with all that snow in the winter.”

See a photo gallery of B.C.s snowy winter in 2016-17 below: