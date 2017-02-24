Canada
February 24, 2017 4:23 pm
Updated: February 24, 2017 5:07 pm

The snow race is on: Vancouver’s snowfall total for this winter could soon surpass Edmonton’s

WATCH ABOVE: In early February 2017, Environment Canada upgraded a storm watch to a storm warning in B.C., saying an intense Pacific front would move in and heavy snowfall was possible.

Edmontonians indulge in their fair share of schadenfreude, particularly when it comes to Alberta’s largest city.

Sure, it feels good for people in Alberta’s capital when the Oilers do better than the Flames, but that kind of merriment over someone else’s misfortune is nothing compared to what’s going on in Vancouver this winter.

It’s often referred to as the “wet coast,” but you might as well call Vancouver the “white coast” this winter – it looks like the largest city in normally balmy B.C. could soon jump ahead of Alberta’s notoriously wintry capital in terms of total snowfall this winter.

READ MORE: The winter that won’t quit: Snow forecast for Metro Vancouver

Consider this: Global News meteorologists say since October, Metro Vancouver has received 63.4 centimetres of snow. That’s oh-so-close to Edmonton’s total since October: 66.6 cm.

That number is already remarkable, but for many, inverting Edmonton and Vancouver’s snow totals would be simply unfathomable… but it could happen.

READ MORE: Light snow falling and sticking in Metro Vancouver

In fact, Abbotsford, B.C. has already been walloped with 107.9 cm of the white stuff since October – that’s significantly more than Calgary, at 84.7 cm.

Interestingly, Vancouver’s snowfall totals since October have all been thanks to December and February, which saw 36 cm and 27.4 cm respectively. In October, November and January? Nothing.

READ MORE: B.C. residents urged to clear roofs of snow before next storm arrives

So for all Edmontonians who normally look longingly at the weather enjoyed by our western neighbours in the winter, this snowfall race is one worth watching.

Earlier this week, Albertans were lamenting what looks to be another year of government deficits while our provincial neighbours post another budget surplus. Well, just a few more snowflakes and it will be time to break out the bubbly for the ultimate revenge: getting to say, “Vancouver is nice, but I’d hate to have to deal with all that snow in the winter.”

See a photo gallery of B.C.s snowy winter in 2016-17 below:

vancouver-snow4

Vancouver on Feb. 6, 2017.

Steve Hunt
snow

Crews are working to clear streets and sidewalks in Metro Vancouver.

Global News
Snow Causes Problems in Metro Vancouver
Free salt! Some in Vancouver load up to fight ice

People make their way past a snow-covered vehicle on a street in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan.4, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Icy conditions Vancouver gives away road salt

A woman pushes a stroller on an ice-covered street in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Most Cdns will have white Christmas expert

More snow is in the forecast for B.C’s south coast

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Search to resume for missing B.C. snowshoers
brett-wilkie- 1996 snow storm vancouver

Feet of snow in Dunbar, Vancouver.

Brett Wilkie
Snow in Vancouver

A snowy day in Vancouver on Dec. 5, 2016.

Global News
grouse mountain snow vancouver

Remember this sight?

File/Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Snow in Vancouver

