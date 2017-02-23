The winter that won’t quit: Snow forecast for Metro Vancouver

It’s the winter that just won’t quit.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says a chilly air mass is sitting over much of British Columbia today and will remain throughout the weekend.

This means there’s the possibility of snow in the forecast and it looks like those white flakes will start falling tonight.

Flurries (at higher elevations) and showers (near sea level) will develop in Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland through Friday morning. Higher elevations could get between 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight and another 2 to 4 centimetres on Friday morning.

Madryga says areas near sea level will experience a mix of rain and snow showers but no accumulations.

The sky will clear on Friday night and while the weekend will start on a bright note Saturday morning, yet another similar weather system will drop southwards on Saturday night. This means a few centimetres of wet snow is possible at higher levels again late Saturday evening through Sunday morning.