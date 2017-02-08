B.C. residents urged to clear roofs of snow before next storm arrives

A B.C. roofer is warning residents to prepare their homes before the next storm.

He says to make sure all flat roofs have been cleared. With more snow and rain in the forecast there is a possibility of clogged drains and leaks.

Scott Bruce from Surlang Roofing says it is important to clear drains on a flat roof so water has a place to run off.

“The ice gets in there and it gets cold and it freezes up,” he said. “The drain is plugged and then you get all that weight on your roof before it gets out over the edge.”