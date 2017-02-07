Winter storm warning in effect as snowfall expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

A winter storm warning was issued for much of B.C.’s south coast Tuesday night.

Environment Canada said another strong blast of winter weather is expected to hit Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands, Whistler, and much of Vancouver Island on Wednesday.

According to Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon, snowfall and strong winds are expected to hit Metro Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon. The evening hours will see heavy snowfall and the risk of freezing rain. Heavy rain is expected to fall overnight, which could lead to flooding.

In the Fraser Valley, the switch from snow to rain isn’t expected to happen until Thursday.

Cities across the region spent Tuesday preparing for yet another bout of wintry weather.

City workers in Surrey spent the day preparing major arterials roads and planning for possible flooding on Thursday. The city has about 8,500 tonnes of salt with more on the way.

“This is not your typical winter and we don’t want to run short on supply so we are blending the material with sand on arterial roadways and that will ensure that we extend our supply well into March,” Surrey engineering operations manager Rob Costanzo said.

In Port Coquitlam, crews used metal detectors to help find catch basins covered in snow and then planted poles near them.

“This will help us quickly locate the catch basins and that will help us prevent any localized flooding,” public works manager Dave Kidd said.

Thousands of schoolchildren will also be waiting to hear if classes will be cancelled. You can find a list of updated school closures here.

The latest winter storm comes just as residents are digging out from a blast of snow that made a mess of Monday evening’s rush hour commute.

– With files from Grace Ke