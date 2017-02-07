Winter storm watch issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for parts of B.C. and it could get really messy.

The winter storm watch is in place for the following regions:

Metro Vancouver

Fraser Valley

East and inland Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria

Howe Sound

Southern Gulf Islands

Sunshine Coast

Whistler

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of weather are expected to occur at the same time.

While Tuesday is expected to be calmer but cold, on late Wednesday a Pacific storm will bring a strong warm front and rain to the region.

However, with the Arctic air in place, this means the precipitation will fall as heavy snow Wednesday night along with a good chance of freezing rain.

This will be followed by heavy rain on Thursday.

Inland sections will see the most snow and freezing rain, especially in the Fraser Valley.

Residents could face problems such as snow build-up on highways, roads, walkways and parking lots. With freezing rain there is a possibility these surfaces will also become very icy and slippery.

Heavy rain will also bring the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

