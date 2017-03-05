Teacher fired from private school after being charged with sexual assault
A teacher facing charges of sexual assault has been fired from a private school in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said they have charged 41-year-old Tahir Mahmood, a teacher at Safa Marwa Islamic School (SAM), with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
Principal Elham Abdel-hamid, released a statement on behalf of the school Sunday.
“This week, allegations of sexual assault were leveled against a teacher at Safa and Marwa Islamic School. The administration team immediately suspended the teacher and has fully cooperated with the Peel Regional Police in their investigation.
“Today, we were notified that charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation were laid against this teacher. As a result of these charges, the teacher is no longer an employee of Safa & Marwa Islamic School, effective immediately.”
Abdel-hamid went on to write that the allegations against Mahmood are in regard to “incidents that occurred outside of school hours and not on school property,” which police confirmed to Global News.
The principal also assured parents that the safety and well-being of its students are its top priority and the school will be offering support staff Monday.
SAM is a private school and is not associated with the Peel District School Board or the Peel Catholic District School Board.
Mahmood is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court April 4.
