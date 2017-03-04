Police take the plunge for Special Olympic athletes in Nova Scotia

One-by-one, law enforcement officials, firefighters and volunteers from across Nova Scotia braved the chilly weather on Saturday to take part in Halifax Polar Plunge 2017 to raise money for Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

“The Nova Scotia police departments are extremely pleased to be able to provide some support both from an awareness standpoint – bringing awareness to what Special Olympics is – and also raising funds,” said Superintendent Robin McNeil, Halifax Regional Police.

Halifax police chief Jean-Michel Blais was the first to plunge into an icy container of water set up at Grand Parade.

The Polar Plunge has been used by other law enforcement agencies across Canada as a way to raise money for Special Olympics, but this is the first time it’s taken place in Nova Scotia.

“We stole the idea,” joked McNeil.

“Our first year, we were looking to be a little conservative. We were thinking we’d get 20, 30 jumpers and maybe $10,000. In fact, as of this morning, there were 76 registered and we were at just over $20,000.”

“People in line were saying, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here’ but they’re freezing for a reason. The saying makes sense,” said Michael Greek, President & CEO of Special Olympics Nova Scotia after climbing out of the water. “It’s a great cause.”

Money raised from the Polar Plunge will go to support programs for the 1,700 Special Olympic athletes across Nova Scotia.

They train 12 months of the year. Next year, Antigonish is hosting the national games in the summer, so all this money helps,” said Michelle Kempt, volunteer.

“As every parent knows, when your children are in sports, you have to drive there, we have to rent rink time, buy equipment, everything. So all this money will be going to help the athletes and it’s a great social environment for them too, so that athletes make friends and feel strong and confident.”

You can find out more information about Special Olympics Nova Scotia by vising their website.