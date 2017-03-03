RCMP looking for info after two suspicious fires in Onion Lake, Sask.

RCMP are looking for tips after two suspicious house fires in Onion Lake that happened in late February.

On Feb. 23 officers, were called to two separate house fires in Sesame Street and Sesame Park between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

RCMP are still investigating both fires but say they are both suspicious.

If anyone has any information on the fires, they are asked to call police at 306-344-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.