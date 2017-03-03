Montreal police say deputy director temporarily relieved from duties
Montreal police are confirming a deputy director of the force has been temporarily relieved of his duties.
READ MORE: Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet holds meeting with senior officers
Bernard Lamothe’s suspension comes a week after the Quebec government broadened its investigation into allegations of wrongdoing within the Montreal police force.
READ MORE: Quebec public security minister calls for administrative review, expands investigation into Montreal police
The probe was launched after two former organized crime investigators appeared on a TV show and accused the force of corruption and fabricating evidence against lower-ranking officers.
Police aren’t saying if Lamothe’s departure is related to the allegations.
Earlier Friday, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux named a former deputy justice minister to lead the administrative probe into how police handle internal investigations.
READ MORE: Montreal police accused of fabricating evidence, SQ investigating
Coiteux said the inquiry is progressing but it would take time to shed light on the allegations.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.