Canada
March 3, 2017 3:49 pm

Montreal police say deputy director temporarily relieved from duties

By Staff The Canadian Press

Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet (left) sits next to deputy director Bernard Lamothe (right).

Global News
A A

Montreal police are confirming a deputy director of the force has been temporarily relieved of his duties.

READ MORE: Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet holds meeting with senior officers

Story continues below

Bernard Lamothe’s suspension comes a week after the Quebec government broadened its investigation into allegations of wrongdoing within the Montreal police force.

READ MORE: Quebec public security minister calls for administrative review, expands investigation into Montreal police

The probe was launched after two former organized crime investigators appeared on a TV show and accused the force of corruption and fabricating evidence against lower-ranking officers.

Police aren’t saying if Lamothe’s departure is related to the allegations.

Earlier Friday, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux named a former deputy justice minister to lead the administrative probe into how police handle internal investigations.

READ MORE: Montreal police accused of fabricating evidence, SQ investigating

Coiteux said the inquiry is progressing but it would take time to shed light on the allegations.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bernard Lamothe
denis coderre
fabricated evidence
investigating Montreal police
Martin Coiteux
Montreal Police
Montreal police corruption
Montreal police investigation
Philippe Pichet
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News