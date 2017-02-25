Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet holds meeting with senior officers

Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet called an emergency meeting with senior officers Saturday morning, following calls for an administrative inquiry by Quebec’s Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux on Friday.
Pichet took to Twitter explaining the meeting was to take stock of the current situation and outline the next steps in the inquiry.
An investigation into the force was launched earlier this week after allegations of corruption, relating to the fabrication of evidence, were brought to light.
READ MORE: Montreal police accused of fabricating evidence, SQ investigating
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was initially tasked with looking into the matter, but on Friday, Coiteux announced plans to expand the investigation after provincial police were made aware of several other cases of criminal activity within the force.
The RCMP, as well as local forces from Longueuil, Quebec City and Gatineau will aid in the SQ’s ongoing investigation.
READ MORE: Quebec public security minister calls for administrative review, expands investigation into Montreal police
At a press conference Friday, Coiteux also announced a separate administrative probe will look specifically at how Montreal police handles internal investigations and how the force operates.
WATCH: Bombshell corruption allegations against Montreal’s police force. Mike Armstrong reports.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments