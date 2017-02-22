Montreal police accused of fabricating evidence, SQ investigating

Montreal’s police force has been accused of fabricating internal evidence in an attempt to silence officers threatening to speak out about alleged corruption within the force, according to an investigative report by TVA.

“We heard of troubling meetings, in hotels and everything, so we’re shining a light on this,” said Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, adding that he’s spoken to provincial Minister of Public Security Martin Coiteux.

“Obviously, it’s important to have confidence in our institutions. This investigation will preserve that confidence.”

According to TVA, police chief Philippe Pichet has denied the allegations, but has asked Sûreté du Québec (SQ) director general Martin Prud’homme to investigate.

“The vast majority of men and women who work for Montreal police do their work properly,” said Coderre.

“I think we should let police do their jobs, and let the SQ do their investigation.”

Both the Parti Québécois (PQ) and the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) have called for the province’s bureau of independent investigation (BEI) to look into the allegations.

“The BEI doesn’t look into internal investigations like this one, that’s why the SQ is involved,” said Coderre, addressing Montreal’s executive committee Wednesday morning.

This isn’t the first time Montreal police have been embroiled in controversy.

Last fall, the Quebec government announced it would hold a public inquiry into journalistic sources after allegations surfaced that Montreal police spied on several journalists in an attempt to find out which officers were supposedly speaking to them.

The police apparently searched employee call records to find the journalists’ cellphone numbers.

The Chamberland Commission launched its inquiry Tuesday, hearing from parties interested in obtaining intervenor status before the commission.

Following the allegations police were spying on Quebec journalists, a coalition called on the federal government to hold a public inquiry into the matter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out about the allegations at the time, saying nothing of this nature is happening at the federal level.

“Not only is freedom of the press important, it’s one of the foundational safeguards of a free democracy, a free society,” he said.

