NDG residents say noise from Turcot Interchange construction getting worse

Sheryl Beaufield-Arthurs says she has put up with construction on the Turcot Interchange, on the corner of Girouard and Saint-Jacques streets, for a year already.

READ MORE: Quebec transport ministry offers unusual solution to deal with noise complaints on Turcot Interchange

Wednesday night, she said she snapped because the noise was just too much.

“There’s constantly the brakes, the revving of the engine, the beeping back to back up – just a lot, a lot of noise,” she told Global News.

Beaufield-Arthurs insists that while she realizes the work is necessary, she feels Quebec’s transport ministry isn’t taking her complaints seriously.

READ MORE: Saint-Henri residents complain of constant cleaning and coughing due to Turcot Interchange

She argues the ministry isn’t doing its part to inform residents like her about the construction situation.

READ MORE: NDG man files class action against Transports Quebec

“It rattled the house,” she said of the noise.

Complaints about Turcot construction are nothing new.

READ MORE: Is construction on the Turcot Interchange making Saint-Henri residents sick?

“They didn’t realize how close their working to residents here,” explained city councillor Peter McQueen.

“This is closer than anywhere down in the Sud-Ouest.”

A water main broke recently, and a local upholstery business launched a class-action campaign to sue the provincial government after he said his business slowed to a trickle.

WATCH BELOW: Turcot Interchange complaints

Beaufield-Arthurs insists the situation just keeps getting worse.

What has some worried — the noise is bad now, even at night. And people shut windows in winter. With windows open? Noisy. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/A5j9I0mxlE — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 3, 2017

In other areas of the construction site, officials have tried to curb the noise by equipping trucks with a “flat” and is less obtrusive siren when vehicles are backing up.

READ MORE: Turcot Interchange down to one lane until 2018

Beaufield-Arthurs said officials should consider doing the same for her neighbourhood now that it is part of a 24-hour construction cycle.

READ MORE: ‘It has a huge impact’: Residents living near the Turcot interchange prepare for the future

Construction on the Turcot Interchange is slated to continue until summer 2018.