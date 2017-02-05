NDG man files class action against Transports Quebec

A man running an upholstery business on St. Jacques Street has applied for a class action lawsuit against the Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ).

Frank Berdah says his business has taken a hit during the Turcot Interchange construction.

Berdah has run his family business out of a storefront at the corner of St. Jacques Street and Girouard Avenue for more than a decade.

Since Turcot construction closed off part of St. Jacques Street around a year ago, he says it has cost his business as much as $150,000.

His lawyer, Joey Zukran, said the lawsuit seeks to represent anyone in the same area who’s experienced a loss of quality of life or business as a result.

The lawsuit alleges the construction was not explained properly or carried out in a timely fashion.

In Berdah’s individual case, he said his typical customers find it almost impossible to get to his storefront.

The Turcot work costs $3 billion and is slated for completion in 2020.

Neither city officials or a spokesperson for the MTQ returned calls seeking comment by our deadline.

