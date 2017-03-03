$50M office tower proposed for downtown Saskatoon

A Saskatchewan-based company has plans to build a new $50 million office tower in downtown Saskatoon.

Although few details have been released, including a location, Canwest Commercial and Land Corporation president John Williams said this is a project the city needs.

“We’re going to build premium space in downtown Saskatoon to serve companies and organizations that focus on international markets,” Williams said in a statement.

“There are a lot of advantages to putting like-minded business people together under one roof.”

Canwest was recently granted an option to seek membership in the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), which would allow the building to be called World Trade Center Saskatoon.

Company officials said having the WTCA branding will give tenants access to a broad range of services through over 325 World Trade Centers worldwide.

Former Saskatoon mayor Don Atchison, who is now a senior consultant for Canwest, said it will give companies the chance to expand into the international marketplace.

“What we need is a ‘one-stop shop’ whether it’s our own companies selling to the world, or the world coming here,” Atchison said.

“In every sense of the word, it will be about ‘serving Saskatchewan.’”

The company plans to unveil the project in the coming weeks and select a site this spring.

The new office tower is expected to be ready in 2019.