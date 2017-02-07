Four storeys added to Saskatoon’s River Landing condo development

A highly sought after piece of real estate at Saskatoon’s River Landing is getting taller.

The Meewasin Valley Authority approved a proposal on Friday to add four more floors to No.1 River Landing.

The building is now designed to have 20 storeys and 131 condos.

Strong demand from buyers led to the request after the initial development of 105 units sold out four days after hitting the market in November 2016.

Suites in the building range in price from $250,000 to $1.2 million.

The condo project is part of a $300-million development on Parcel YY that includes a hotel and two office buildings.

No. 1 River Landing is scheduled for completion in mid-2019.