Sentencing hearing to be held Friday for Alberta woman who killed her daughter

A sentencing hearing for a woman who admitted to killing her nine-year-old daughter is scheduled to be held Friday morning.

Laura Coward pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of Amber Lucius two and a half years ago.

She was originally charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to go to trial in February.

Amber was reported missing Aug. 31, 2014 and her mother was arrested two days later near Sundre, standing outside a vehicle where her daughter’s body was discovered.

Prior to Amber’s death, Coward and the girl’s father were embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings, in which custody was a contentious issue.

Duane Lucius claimed in an affidavit that Coward had become irritable.

“She would anger easily and we would argue often,” he said.

The couple was married for three years and separated in October 2007.

Coward, who worked as an accountant, has an older daughter from a previous marriage.

Amber was set to begin Grade 4 in the close-knit town of Millet when she was killed.

Millet is located about 250 kilometres north of Calgary and 40 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Statement from the father of Amber Lucius in September 2014

I am devastated by the tragic loss of my innocent, sweet and lovely daughter. My heart is broken. The time I had with Amber was cut short but the time I had with her will always be the most special time of my life.

Amber’s death comes as a terrible shock to all those who had the honour of knowing her, including her family and friends. This loss is felt by our entire community.

Amber was lots of fun. A parent never knows when a child may be taken from them, so I urge you to make the time to have fun with your children, and never take them for granted.

I want to thank the community for all the support I have received since I got this terrible news.

We will be holding a private funeral to mark Amber’s passing later this week.

We thank the media for respecting our privacy and ask that they do not attend the funeral. I also ask that the reporters refrain from making inquiries at Amber’s school.

The circumstances surrounding Amber’s death are still under police investigation and they will be sharing that information with the public as they see fit.

I am providing a picture of Amber and ask that it be used in any media coverage related to her death.

Thank you,

Duane Lucius

