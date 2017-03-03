Who in Trump’s inner circle doesn’t have ties to Russia?

Four people associated with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration have been accused of having ties to Russia in the past two days alone.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will recuse himself from a probe looking into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign after the Washington Post reported Wednesday that he met with Moscow’s U.S. ambassador twice.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, also met with the Russian ambassador in December 2016.

(Kushner was with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, whose involvement with ambassador Sergey Kislyak was uncovered earlier this month.)

And two campaign officials, J.D. Gordon and Carter Page, are said to have met with Kislyak at a conference in July 2016, USA Today reported Thursday.

These four men raise the question of who’s left on Trump’s side who doesn’t have Russian ties.

First, here’s take a look at his advisers:

Michael Flynn – Former National Security Adviser

Flynn was fired from his position over “trust issues” because he had previously misled Vice-President Mike Pence about meeting with Kislyak.

He was recorded by the FBI in phone conversations with the Russian ambassador, and eventually admitted to discussing U.S. sanctions against Russia with Kislyak, after first denying the allegations made by the Washington Post.

Flynn was also a part of Trump’s campaign. The campaign is being probed as part of a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election.

H.R. McMaster – Current National Security Adviser

Unlike Flynn, McMaster wasn’t part of the 2016 campaign and is considered “one of the military’s most independent-minded officers,” the New York Times wrote.

No reported Russian links.

Reince Priebus — Chief of Staff

Priebus very vocally denied Russian meddling in the campaign. There are no reported ties to Russia.

Stephen Bannon – Chief Strategist

Bannon has no reported ties to Russia.

But he was Trump’s campaign manager, and Trump’s campaign is currently being investigated for connections to Russia.

Other advisers

Other advisers like Kellyanne Conway and Mike Pompeo, Trump’s appointment for CIA director, have no reported ties to Russia.

Trump’s cabinet

Rex Tillerson — Secretary of State

Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, has deep ties to Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Much of the criticism surrounding Tillerson revolves around his career at ExxonMobil and his work with the Russian state-owned oil company, OAO Rosneft.

He is friends with Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, who previously worked as chief of staff for Putin when he was deputy mayor in St. Petersburg in the mid-1990s, according to Reuters.

In 2013, he was even given the Order of Friendship award, one of the highest honours that Russia bestows on foreigners.

Jeff Sessions — Attorney General

Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak twice during the 2016 presidential campaign, which is currently under investigation. As attorney general, he would have been part of the investigation team, but he recused himself on Thursday.

Gen James Mattis — Secretary of Defence

Mattis, a retired general for the U.S. Marine Corps, has no reported Russian ties.

He has taken a hard line on Russia-U.S. relations; after Putin called for increased intelligence co-operation with the U.S. and NATO, he said his country is not ready to collaborate militarily.

Gen. John Kelly — Secretary of Homeland Security

Similarly, Kelly, another retired Marine general, has no reported ties with Russia.

Kelly told the Senate committee at his confirmation hearing for the position that he agreed Russian cyberattacks influenced the election.

Steven Mnuchin — Secretary of the Treasury

No reported ties to Russia.

Andy Puzder — Former pick for Secretary of Labor

Though Puzder has no reported ties to Russia, he withdrew his name from consideration for secretary of labor because of a labour issue: his housekeeper was an undocumented worker.

Wilbur Ross — Secretary of Commerce

A report by journalist James S. Henry found financial ties between Ross, a billionaire investor, and three Russian oligarchs. The report states Ross invested heavily in the Bank of Cyprus, and was named co-chair, along with another person who was appointed by Putin.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer also accused him of having questionable financial ties to Russia, according to The New York Times.

David Shulkin — Secretary of Veterans Affairs

No known Russian ties. Shulkin served as undersecretary of health in the Obama administration.

Ryan Zinke — Secretary of the Interior

No known Russian ties but has been called a “Putin fanboy” by Esquire magazine.

During his confirmation hearing, Zinke suggested that he strayed from Trump’s stance of warmer relations with Russia by offering to “check” the country with natural gas, Politico reports.

Rick Perry — Secretary of Energy

No reported Russian ties.

Ben Carson — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

No reported Russian ties.

Betsy DeVos — Secretary of Education

No reported Russian ties.

Elaine Chao — Secretary of Transportation

No reported Russian ties.

— With files from the Associated Press