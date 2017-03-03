Politics
March 3, 2017 12:24 pm

Who in Trump’s inner circle doesn’t have ties to Russia?

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the ongoing investigation into Russian election interference and alleged ties to the Trump campaign. As Jackson Proskow reports, President Donald Trump is standing by Sessions, as calls for his resignation grow louder.

Four people associated with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration have been  accused of having ties to Russia in the past two days alone.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will recuse himself from a probe looking into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign after the Washington Post reported Wednesday that he met with Moscow’s U.S. ambassador twice.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, also met with the Russian ambassador in December 2016.

(Kushner was with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, whose involvement with ambassador Sergey Kislyak was uncovered earlier this month.)

And two campaign officials, J.D. Gordon and Carter Page, are said to have met with Kislyak at a conference in July 2016, USA Today reported Thursday.

These four men raise the question of who’s left on Trump’s side who doesn’t have Russian ties.

First, here’s take a look at his advisers:

Michael Flynn – Former National Security Adviser

In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor on Feb. 13, 2017.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Flynn was fired from his position over “trust issues” because he had previously misled Vice-President Mike Pence about meeting with Kislyak.

He was recorded by the FBI in phone conversations with the Russian ambassador, and eventually admitted to discussing U.S. sanctions against Russia with Kislyak, after first denying the allegations made by the Washington Post.

Flynn was also a part of Trump’s campaign. The campaign is being probed as part of a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election.

H.R. McMaster – Current National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, left, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, where he announced that McMaster will be the new national security adviser.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Unlike Flynn, McMaster wasn’t part of the 2016 campaign and is considered “one of the military’s most independent-minded officers,” the New York Times wrote.

No reported Russian links.

Reince Priebus — Chief of Staff

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Priebus very vocally denied Russian meddling in the campaign. There are no reported ties to Russia.

Stephen Bannon – Chief Strategist

In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, Stephen Bannon leaves Trump Tower in New York.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Bannon has no reported ties to Russia.

But he was Trump’s campaign manager, and Trump’s campaign is currently being investigated for connections to Russia.

Other advisers

Other advisers like Kellyanne Conway and Mike Pompeo, Trump’s appointment for CIA director, have no reported ties to Russia.

Trump’s cabinet

Rex Tillerson — Secretary of State

In this June 15, 2012, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson shake hands at a signing ceremony of an agreement between state-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft and ExxonMobil at the Black Sea port of Tuapse, in southern Russia.

Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA-Novosti, Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool, File

Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, has deep ties to Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Much of the criticism surrounding Tillerson revolves around his career at ExxonMobil and his work with the Russian state-owned oil company, OAO Rosneft.

He is friends with Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, who previously worked as chief of staff for Putin when he was deputy mayor in St. Petersburg in the mid-1990s, according to Reuters.

In 2013, he was even given the Order of Friendship award, one of the highest honours that Russia bestows on foreigners.

Jeff Sessions — Attorney General

Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., takes his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after a break in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak twice during the 2016 presidential campaign, which is currently under investigation. As attorney general, he would have been part of the investigation team, but he recused himself on Thursday.

Gen James Mattis — Secretary of Defence

Then-Marine Gen. James Mattis, commander, U.S. Central Command, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Mattis, a retired general for the U.S. Marine Corps, has no reported Russian ties.

He has taken a hard line on Russia-U.S. relations; after Putin called for increased intelligence co-operation with the U.S. and NATO, he said his country is not ready to collaborate militarily.

Gen. John Kelly — Secretary of Homeland Security

In this photo taken Jan. 8, 2016, Gen. John Kelly speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon. President-elect Donald Trump is tapping another four-star military officer for his administration. He has picked Kelly to lead the Homeland Security Department, according to people close to the transition.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Similarly, Kelly, another retired Marine general, has no reported ties with Russia.

Kelly told the Senate committee at his confirmation hearing for the position that he agreed Russian cyberattacks influenced the election.

Steven Mnuchin — Secretary of the Treasury

In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin talks to reporters as he arrives at Trump Tower in New York.

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

No reported ties to Russia.

Andy Puzder — Former pick for Secretary of Labor

In this Aug. 6, 2014 photo provided by CKE Restaurants, company CEO Andy Puzder speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, to highlight Carl’s Jr.’s commitment to the state.

Jack Plunkett/CKE Restaurants via AP)

Though Puzder has no reported ties to Russia, he withdrew his name from consideration for secretary of labor because of a labour issue: his housekeeper was an undocumented worker.

Wilbur Ross — Secretary of Commerce

In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

A report by journalist James S. Henry found financial ties between Ross, a billionaire investor, and three Russian oligarchs. The report states Ross invested heavily in the Bank of Cyprus, and was named co-chair, along with another person who was appointed by Putin.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer also accused him of having questionable financial ties to Russia, according to The New York Times.

David Shulkin — Secretary of Veterans Affairs

In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Veterans Affairs secretary nominee David Shulkin leaves a meeting at Trump Tower in New York.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

No known Russian ties. Shulkin served as undersecretary of health in the Obama administration.

Ryan Zinke — Secretary of the Interior

In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary-nominee, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

No known Russian ties but has been called a “Putin fanboy” by Esquire magazine.

During his confirmation hearing, Zinke suggested that he strayed from Trump’s stance of warmer relations with Russia by offering to “check” the country with natural gas, Politico reports.

Rick Perry — Secretary of Energy

Republican presidential candidate, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, speaks at the Road to Majority 2015 convention in Washington, Saturday, June 20, 2015.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

No reported Russian ties.

Ben Carson — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson speaks during a town hall meeting Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, in Reno, Nev.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

No reported Russian ties.

Betsy DeVos — Secretary of Education

Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

No reported Russian ties.

Elaine Chao — Secretary of Transportation

In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Transportation Secretary-designate Elaine Chao testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

AP Photo/Zach Gibson

No reported Russian ties.

— With files from the Associated Press

