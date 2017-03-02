United Way launches new website as one stop shop to help influx of refugees

WINNIPEG — United Way is the latest community organization in Winnipeg to offer help as the number of asylum seekers coming in to Emerson, Manitoba rapidly grows.

On Thursday, United Way Winnipeg launched helprefugees.ca in an effort to create a centralized location for people who are wanting to donate money with confidence that it is going in to the right hands.

This comes after United Way said there has been an overwhelming number of calls and inquiries from people inside and outside of Manitoba wanting to offer help to the latest group of newcomers now living in Winnipeg.

With the number of asylum seekers that have crossed the Manitoba border in 2017 alone sitting at 169 people, United Way said the need for help from the Manitoba community is only growing.

Jodene Baker with United Way’s Community Investment Committee said along with cash donations there are so many other needs that people can come to United Way to help fulfill.

“People and organizations interested in collecting and donating things like food, clothing, personal care items and feminine hygiene products can visit UnitedWayWinnipeg.ca for an up-to-date list of the most needed items and information on other ways to get involved, including volunteering,” Baker said.

Sitti Ali is a refugee claimant who arrived in Winnipeg in November, 2016 from Djibouti.

Ali said she is extremely excited about the new website to centralize all of the desires to help from community members because that would mean more help coming to fellow refugee claimants making the trek in to Manitoba.

She said she hopes United Way will soon hear about more locals wanting to open up their doors to house the growing number of asylum seekers because she sees that as the biggest concern right now.