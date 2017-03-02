Police investigating three assaults in Vancouver; one man arrested

One man has been arrested and police are investigating following three assaults that happened Thursday morning in Vancouver.

The assaults happened between West Broadway and Cambie Street, and Main Street and 2nd Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Police said all three victims have been taken to hospital for treatment and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

But police did say at least two victims appeared to have suffered stab wounds.

One man has been arrested and police are investigating his role in the assaults.

At the corner of Broadway and Cambie, where a police investigation is underway @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/NCOYzqofP4 — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) March 2, 2017

More to come.