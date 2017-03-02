Crime
March 2, 2017 12:55 pm
Updated: March 2, 2017 1:16 pm

Police investigating three assaults in Vancouver; one man arrested

Police are investigating an assault at the corner of Broadway and Cambie in Vancouver on March 2, 2017.

Nadia Stewart | Global News
One man has been arrested and police are investigating following three assaults that happened Thursday morning in Vancouver.

The assaults happened between West Broadway and Cambie Street, and Main Street and 2nd Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Police said all three victims have been taken to hospital for treatment and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

But police did say at least two victims appeared to have suffered stab wounds.

One man has been arrested and police are investigating his role in the assaults.

More to come.
Assault
Crime
Vancouver

