Ryan Clark charged in Christopher Lake, Sask. homicide

Police have charged Ryan Clark with second-degree murder in the death of a man last year near Christopher Lake, Sask.

Clark, 28, was arrested on Wednesday morning at a home in Paddockwood following a five-month long investigation into the death of Chris Durocher.

Durocher, 37, was found dead inside a camper trailer on Oct. 2, 2016, five kilometres west of Christopher Lake.

Police believed an altercation had taken place outside the trailer.

Clark is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday morning.

Christopher Lake is approximately 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.