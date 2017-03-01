World
Firefighter ‘kicks’ suicidal woman to safety on Chinese hospital building

A “kick” from a firefighter was all it took to prevent a suicidal woman from going through with her attempt to end her life on Sunday in Ruzhou City of central China‘s Henan Province.

Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call and saw a highly emotional woman sitting outside the window on the ninth floor of a hospital.

The commander of the fire brigade decided to set up the air cushion outside the building while at the same time had a firefighter, named Liang Yajian, lowered down from the 10th floor to rescue the woman.

Liang hung himself up over the woman until he saw her turn to speak to her family and friends. He then quickly descended to kick her back inside the room.

The woman suffered no injuries during the rescue.

