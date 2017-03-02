Without new scorers, the Habs lean on old players to hit the back of the net

Fans, hockey analysts and many more expected the Montreal Canadiens to pick up some scoring power before Wednesday’s trade deadline.

After all, it’s no secret that the Montreal Canadiens are struggling to find the back of the net.

But that didn’t happen. Instead, General Manager Marc Bergevin is relying on his old players to bring in the goals.

“You look at Columbus last night, one of the highest-scoring teams in the league and it’s hard,” Bergevin said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Habs beat the Blue Jackets 1-0.

“It’s gonna be like that down the stretch, so you gotta grind it out and score ugly goals to have success going down the stretch.”

Bergevin’s moves surprised — and disappointed — many observers.

After all, when longtime Habs centreman David Desharnais was traded mid-game last night, it gave people hope Bergevin was going to bring in a major return.

The Colorado Avalanche’s Matt Duchene was one name that floated around.

The Habs did pull one player out of the Avalanche lineup: defenceman Andreas Martinsen.

Defenceman Jordie Benn was also on Monday, along with blueliner Brandon Davidson and forwards Steve Ott and Dwight King.

None are scorers.

“We needed players with more physique without losing speed,” Bergevin said in a press conference on Wednesday.

He believes he brought in the right players to fill in that gap.

Bergevin argues that the new players also bring playoff experience and that King, who has won two Stanley Dups, can “chip in offensively.”

Come the trade deadline, the Habs weren’t left with much choice offensively, Bergevin said.

“I bet for every single team in the league scoring is at a premium and you’d like to add scoring,” he said.

“But it’s not out there and if it ever was, the price was…” he added, and shook his head.