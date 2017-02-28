Edmonton Oilers acquire Desharnais from Habs ahead of NHL trade deadline

Less than 24 hours before the NHL’s trade deadline, the Edmonton Oilers sent defenceman Brandon Davidson to the Montreal Canadiens for veteran forward David Desharnais.

The Oilers were playing against the St. Louis Blues when the team tweeted it had acquired the centre who has played 453 NHL games.

The #Oilers have acquired forward David Desharnais in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson. #NHLTrade pic.twitter.com/bH9GI3UV4m — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 1, 2017

The 30-year-old Desharnais, a smaller centre at 5’7″ and 170 pounds, has scored just 10 points in 31 games with the Habs this season but also sports a plus five rating.

Davidson, a 25-year-old Lethbridge native, has battled injuries this season. He has just one point in 28 games with the Oilers this season.

The Oilers have not played an NHL playoff game since 2005-2006 when they made an improbable run to the Stanley Cup finals.

The NHL’s trade deadline is on Wednesday at 1 p.m. MT.