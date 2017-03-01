Winkler’s Eric Fehr shipped to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded veteran forward Eric Fehr to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The move comes a day after Pittsburgh placed the Winkler, Man. product on waivers.

Toronto also receives defenceman Steve Olesky and a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft. The Penguins get defenceman Frank Corrado as part of the deal.

RELATED: Eric Fehr bringing Stanley Cup to Winkler on July 20

Fehr has scored six goals and five assists in 11 games this season.

The 31-year-old is in the second season of a three-year, $6-million contract.

Fehr was drafted 18th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2003. The former Brandon Wheat King played for the Capitals, Penguins and Winnipeg Jets during his 12 year NHL career.