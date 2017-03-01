Calgary Flames acquired Curtis Lazar from Ottawa Senators

In the dying minutes before the NHL trade Deadline Wednesday, the Calgary Flames made a deal.

The Flames acquired forward Curtis Lazar and defenceman Mike Kostka from the Ottawa Senators for defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka and a second round pick.

WATCH: Curtis Lazar says team played ‘the Canadian way’

Lazar, 22, was selected by the Senators in the first round (17th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Salmon Arm, B.C. native also played four seasons of junior hockey in the WHL for the Edmonton Oil Kings, with whom he won the 2014 Memorial Cup.

Former Edmonton Oil Kings forward coming back to Alberta, traded to #Flames. — Brendan Parker (@GlobalParker) March 1, 2017

The Flames acquired 24-year-old Finnish defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka in 2016 from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Kris Russell who now plays for the Edmonton Oilers.

Undrafted, 31-year-old Kostka was signed by the Senators in 2016 to a one-year, two-way contract.