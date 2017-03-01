Calgary caretaker charged with intent to commit a sexual assault

Calgary police have charged an apartment complex maintenance worker after a man appeared uninvited in a woman’s apartment last weekend.

Police said on the evening of Friday, Feb. 25, the woman and some friends went out to a southeast Calgary pub.

And joining them was a maintenance worker from the woman’s complex who she had invited to go along with them.

After leaving the pub the woman returned to her apartment and went to bed.

Police said at 3:20 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, the woman awoke to a man crouching by her bed.

The frightened woman told him to leave immediately, which he did.

Police said the suspect had keys to all of the buildings and units within the complex.

Philip Allan Skulnec, 38, of Calgary has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit a sexual assault.

His next court appearance is March 6.