Toronto Islamic centre target of arson: police

Toronto police say an investigation into a fire at an Islamic centre in the city’s west end is being treated as an arson.

Police said fire crews responded to a fire call around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the The Reign of Islamic Da’Wah Islamic Information Centre on Weston Road and noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Police Const. Victor Kwong said a gas canister was located at the scene but that it is too early to determine if the crime was motivated by hate.

Kwong said police have managed to obtain some video of the incident but are appealing for the public to come forward with more information.

Police said a fire at the Weston Masonic Temple a few hours earlier is not connected to the Islamic centre incident.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection to the earlier fire.